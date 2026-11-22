NFL Sunday is here once again, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days, depending on which state you're in. Sunday's NFL games have plenty for bettors to enjoy, including a star-studded Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Vikings and 49ers in Mexico City. Sign up to bet on NFL football and more here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Our BetMGM bonus code review page has all the information you need, including terms and conditions of these offers from one of the top sports betting apps.

Best bets for NFL Week 11

Sunday Night Football brings arguably the best game of the week with the reinvigorated Minnesota Vikings taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings won Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota and the veteran quarterback will now aim to lead a win over another Super Bowl contender. The Niners won a wild game with Dallas last week which featured tons of points and very little defense. That being said, the SportsLine model has a lean to the Under (45.5). Bet on NFL Week 11 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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