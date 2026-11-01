The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Depending on the state you live in, you may be eligible for $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. Use it for NFL games today like Vikings vs. Lions and Chiefs vs. Broncos. Sign up here to bet on NFL Week 8 games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for NFL Week 8 on Sunday

It looks like the NFC North is once again going to be one of the best divisions in football and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, hoping to maintain their standing as the NFL's last undefeated team. The Vikings have one of the league's best defenses but they'll face a stiff test with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-ra St. Brown and a high-scoring Lions offense. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Detroit winning in 61% of simulations.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw their undefeated season end on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 against the defending champions Seattle Seahawks, and they'll try to right the ship against the red-hot Denver Broncos. The Broncos have won five of their last six games after getting blown out by the Chiefs in Week 1 and they're aiming for revenge. The SportsLine Projection Model has Denver winning in 50% of simulations at even money. Bet on Vikings-Lions, Chiefs-Broncos and more NFL Week 8 action with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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