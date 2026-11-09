NFL fans wanting to wager on Monday Night Football can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on where you live. MNF in NFL Week 9 brings a massive matchup between 6-1 teams in Bills vs. Vikings. Buffalo is a 3.5-point road favorite in the latest Bills vs. Vikings odds at BetMGM for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Sign up to wager on Monday here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions of these offers from one of the top sports betting apps, head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Monday Night Football

It might be a Super Bowl preview, but both teams are 0-4 in the big game so both would just be happy to get back. Monday should be quite a chess match, with a Bills offense led by Josh Allen facing a Vikings defense that has been the toughest in the league to crack. The Bills average a league-high 33.3 points per game, while the Minnesota defense yields an NFL-low 13.3. The aggressive Minnesota defense blitzes more than any other in the league and averages 3.6 sacks per game. But Allen is one of the most effective runners in the NFL and likely will become the fifth QB in NFL history with more than 5,000 career rushing yards Monday night. He is nine yards short. Buffalo running back James Cook led the NFL in rushing last season and is fifth so far this year with 707 yards and has scored seven TDs.

The Vikings are turning to Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback, citing a hamstring injury to Kyler Murray, but the struggles of the offense could have played a part. Minnesota is 29th in the league in total yardage (279.4 per game) and scores 20 points per game (26th). Meanwhile, the Bills defense is 23rd in total defense (352.1 ypg) and 24th in scoring (25.9 ppg). The presence of Wentz, who is making his third apperance this season, could be good news for star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who has 28 receptions for 337 yards and has topped 45 receiving yards just once over the past four games. He has 187 catches for 2,581 yards over the past two seasons. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has this one coming down to the wire. Minnesota wins in 47% of the simulations as the underdog and the Vikings cover the 3.5-point spread 51% of the time. Bet on Bills-Vikings and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.