Fans who want to wager on Friday can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on the state they live in. Friday college football includes Virginia Tech vs. SMU, Nebraska vs. Illinois and TCU vs. Arizona. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Friday, Nov. 6

The SMU Mustangs host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night in a matchup of 6-2 ACC teams that both have two conference losses. No. 1 Miami is unbeaten in conference play and Wake Forest has one ACC loss, so the loser here is likely out of the conference title race. The Mustangs will be looking to atone for a 30-27 loss at Syracuse last week, and they also lost to a Louisville team that was ranked at the time. The Hokies lost consecutive games to Pitt and Cal but have won their past two. Both teams are in the top five in the conference in scoring, with SMU fourth at 35.3 points and Virginia Tech fifth while averaging 35.0. The Hokies allow almost two points fewer per game, but the Mustangs are 5-0 at home. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has SMU covering in 60% of its simulations.

It's a Big Ten battle between streaking teams, but Nebraska is going the strong direction as it heads to Illinois for their Friday night matchup. The Cornhuskers (5-3, 2-3) have lost three in a row by one score, while the Illini (5-3, 3-2) have won their past three. Nebraska blew a late lead in a 17-10 loss to Washington last week, while Illinois won 20-17 at Maryland. The Nebraska offense is fifth in the Big Ten in total yards (424.9 per game), while the Illini's is eighth (394.3), but Illinois gives up 100 more yards and almost nine more points per game than the Cornhuskers. The SportsLine model has Nebraska winning 66% of the time and covering the spread at a 56% rate. Bet on college football Week 10, NFL Week 9 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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