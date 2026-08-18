BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for White Sox-Cubs, MLB, Dream-Aces, WNBA on Tuesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they're in. Tuesday's sports betting options include a full 15-game MLB schedule that features White Sox vs. Cubs in a nationally televised showdown. There's also a four-game WNBA slate and futures betting for the 2026 NFL season, which kicks off September 9 with the Seahawks (-3.5) hosting the Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch. Sign up here to wager on Tuesday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The opening game of the White Sox vs. Cubs showdown was worth the price of admission, with MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 7-5 Cubs victory. That gave PCA 30 home runs to go with his 31 steals, giving him back-to-back 30/30 seasons. The Cubs still have a solid hold on the first NL wild-card spot, while the South Siders have a healthy lead in the AL Central. Right-hander Kevin Gausman (6-11, 4.53 ERA) will make his third start for the Cubs after coming over at the trade deadline, and he's expected to face lefty Bryan Hudson (3-4, 3.14). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a B-graded play on the White Sox to win, as they are doing so in 44% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs. They are covering the +1.5 run line at a 67% rate.

In the WNBA, another matchup of top-five teams is on tap as four-time league MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces host Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream. Wilson is the favorite for another MVP award and comes in off a 32-point performance in a 92-87 Aces loss to current No. 1 seed, the Minnesota Lynx. The Dream also come in off a loss, with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever surviving a late threat to win 95-91 in overtime Sunday. Reese had her 23rd double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Vegas to win, and the Aces are 3.5-point home favorites in BetMGM's latest WNBA odds. The total is set at 176.5. Bet on White Sox-Cubs, Dream-Aces and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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