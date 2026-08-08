BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for White Sox-Guardians, MLB, WNBA on Saturday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you reside in. Saturday's sports schedule is packed with 15 MLB games, three WNBA games and the third day of the PGA's Wyndham Championship. Sign up to wager on Saturday's games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head to our BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions for both offers before making any wagers on the best betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Aug. 8

A pivotal series between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox continues on Saturday as the two AL Central foes battle for the division crown. The Guardians can secure a series win Saturday after winning 8-2 in the opener on Friday. Gavin Williams (11-6, 3.56 ERA) takes the hill for the visitors while the hosts roll with Anthony Kay (8-5, 4.01 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the White Sox winning in 56% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade. The White Sox are +122 underdogs on the moneyline.

While Aces-Lynx might be a WNBA Finals preview, the Seattle Storm are on their way to landing the No. 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. The Storm have lost 10 games in a row, but they'll have a shot at ending that streak against a struggling expansion team. The Portland Fire have lost five of their last six heading into this matchup, but the Storm have been abysmal away from home. At BetMGM, the Fire are 1.5-point favorites and -115 on the money line. Wager on Guardians-White Sox, Storm-Fire and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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