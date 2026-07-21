BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for White Sox-Rangers, Reds-Mariners, MLB on Tuesday

New users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer depends on the state they reside in. Tuesday will be dominated by baseball, with 15 games on the schedule starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. Sign up to wager on Tuesday's top games here using the promo code CBSSPORTS:

You can get more information, including the terms and conditions of the offers, on our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers both entered Monday's series opener in first place in their respective divisions. Chicago won 10-3, giving it a one-game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central and dropping the Rangers to half a game behind the Mariners in the AL West. Texas will try to get even Tuesday with right-hander Kumar Rocker (2-8, 4.40 ERA) on the hill against Chicago lefty Noah Schultz (3-6, 5.60) The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has a 'B' grade on the White Sox on the money line. They are winning in 54% of the model's simulations as plus-money underdogs. The White Sox have won six of their past seven games.

All-Star Chase Burns has been a bright spot for the Reds, and he'll try to return to his strong form when he gets back on the hill Tuesday against the Mariners. Burns is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA that is the fifth-lowest in the majors, but the 23-year-old has allowed 10 earned runs over his past three starts. Cincinnati is deep in the cellar in the NL Central, while the Mariners just took the lead in the AL West. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is backing the Reds on the money line in the first five innings, while the model has Seattle winning in 58% of its simulations as a slight favorite. Wager on White Sox-Rangers, Reds-Mariners and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.