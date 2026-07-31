BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for White Sox-Rays, Fever-Fire, MLB betting on Friday

Baseball and basketball continue to dominate the sports betting landscape, and fans can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. There are 15 games on Friday's MLB schedule. Sign up to wager on Friday's games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, July 31

After a rocky start following the All-Star break, the Rays have gotten back on track and still sit atop the AL East, entering Friday with a 3.5-game lead. They are 8-2 in the 10 games since they lost four in a row to start the second half. Now they host a White Sox team that is trying to maintain the top spot in the AL Central. They led the Guardians by two games entering Friday. The Rays are sending out right-hander Nick Martinez, who is having a career year with a 10-2 record and 2.45 ERA, to face Chicago righty Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.25). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the teams going Over 8.5 runs in 55.5% of simulations.

The Indiana Fever have proven they are more than Caitlin Clark, but the star guard still plays a massive role when she's healthy. Clark has been dealing with back issues, but she poured in 32 points Wednesday night as the Fever scored more than 100 points (and won) for the fourth straight game. She is averaging 27.6 points over her past five games and 21.6 for the season, while Kelsey Mitchell leads Indiana at 23.5. The Fever are 7.5-point favorites, and the Over/Under for total points is set at 187.5. Portland has lost four of its past five games. Wager on White Sox-Rays, WNBA and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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