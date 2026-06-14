BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for World Cup 2026, Japan vs. Netherlands, UFC White House

Sports fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS on a massive sports betting Sunday and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer available depends on the state they live in. The 2026 World Cup Sunday schedule features four matches, including Japan vs. Netherlands and Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador. The UFC White House event also is set for Sunday and can be viewed on Paramount+. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, June 14

Sunday brings another big showdown at the 2026 World Cup when Japan face the Netherlands in a matchup of Group F's top teams. The Dutch are one of eight teams shorter than +2000 in the odds to win the whole tournament with a side featuring Frenkie de Jong, Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo. Both teams have dealt with major injury blows, but both are expected to advance out of the group. Captain Wataru Endo, striker Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino are all out with injuries for Japan, but that doesn't deter SportsLine expert Jon Eimer, who is backing them at +0.5. "Japan is the better side in my mind," the expert tells SportsLine. "They dominated the group qualifiers, outscoring their opponents 30-3."

The UFC Feedom 250, exclusively on Paramount+, is a truly historic event, and a hugely entertaining card has been put together for the big night at the White House. Two titles will be on the line, as the main event features lightweight champion Ilia Topuria facing interim champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane meet with the interim heavyweight title on the line. BetMGM's UFC Freedom 250 odds list Topuria as a -500 favorite, with Gaethje priced as the +360 underdog. Pereira vs. Gane is almost a pick 'em, with Pereira -115 and Gane -105. SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has a strong play on the method of victory Topuria vs. Gaethje. We can tell you he is backing Topuria, a fighter he calls "one of the best pound-for-pound" in UFC. Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup and UFC Freedom 250 by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM is serious about responsible gaming and aims to help its users maintain healthy habits. The sportsbook offers tools including deposit limits, time limits and more. BetMGM also provides documentation helping users to identify signs of problem gaming. If you or someone you know has a problem, call 1-800-RESET.