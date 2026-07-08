BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for World Cup, France-Morocco, Rays-Yankees on Wednesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer depends on the state they live in, and MLB takes the lead role on the Wednesday sports schedule. There is a full 15-game schedule, featuring Yankees vs. Rays. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to bet on MLB, World Cup and more:

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Best bets for Wednesday, July 8

The Yankees won the opener of a four-game road series on Monday to pull within three games of Tampa Bay in the AL East. Then the Rays won Tuesday night's battle 6-4 to move the lead back to four. The Rays are 32-13 at Tropicana Field this season and are 7-3 in their past 10 games. The Yankees have won two of their past 10. It should be a strong matchup on the mound, with the Yankees sending out right-hander Gerrit Cole (3-3, 4.01 ERA) to face Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan (7-5, 3.05). Despite that solid matchup, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times is backing Over 7.5 runs, which gets an 'A' grade in hitting in 72.5% of the model simulations. The Rays are -118 favorites, with the Yankees at +100. Bet on Yankees-Rays and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The pitching duel might not be quite as enticing, but the stakes are just as high when the Guardians visit the Twins in an AL Central matchup on Wednesday. Cleveland is one game behind the division-leading White Sox, with the Twins another two games behind after Minnesota won the opener of the three-game set 3-1 on Tuesday. Right-hander Slade Cecconi (4-6, 4.44 ERA) is set to go for the Guardians against Minnesota lefty Connor Prielipp (2-5, 4.96). The SportsLine model has a lean on the Guardians at plus-money on the money line, and Cleveland is covering the +1.5 run line in 72.5% of the model simulations. The model also is leaning Over the total, with the teams combining for more than 8.5 runs 55.5% of the time. Bet on Wednesday MLB action and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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