Fans who want to jump into sports betting can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. It's an MLB getaway day, with only three of the nine games staring after 6 p.m. ET. There are also three WNBA matchups and two NFL preseason games. You can also target futures betting on sports like NFL and college football. Sign up here to wager on Thursday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information and terms and conditions for both offers before you place any wagers at the best betting apps.

Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

The New York Yankees are desperately trying to catch the Rays in the AL East, and they enter Thursday's game still sitting five games back as both are 6-4 in their past 10 games. However, they have a nine-game lead atop the Wild-Card standings. The Yankees are going for a sweep of the AL East foe Baltimore on Thursday after winning the first two games, 3-1 and 5-3. New York is expected to start Gerrit Cole (6-6, 3.22 ERA), while the Orioles plan to go with fellow right-hander Kyle Bradish (7-11, 3.65 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Orioles covering the +1.5 run line at a 66% rate. Baltimore just took three of four from the Rays and host them for another series this weekend.

In the WNBA, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever go for their sixth straight victory when they visit the Dallas Wings. The hosts will remain without No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, who will miss the rest of the season to have knee surgery, but Paige Bueckers and Co. can still present a problem. The Fever lead the Eastern Conference and sit third overall, while Dallas is fourth in the West and eighth in the WNBA. Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are both averaging 25.4 points per game over the five-game win streak, while Bueckers leads the Wings at 20.6 points and 5.8 assists for the season. BetMGM has Indiana listed as a 3.5-point road favorite, and the Over/Under for total points scored is a massive 185.5. Bet on Yankees-Orioles, Fever-Wings and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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