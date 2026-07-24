BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets on Yankees-Phillies, Guardians-Rays, MLB on Friday

Baseball rules the day on Friday, and those looking to wager on MLB games can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. Your offer depends on the state you live in. The 15-game Friday MLB schedule is highlighted by Yankees vs. Phillies and Guardians vs. Rays, and there are plenty of other sports betting options available to wager on for the weekend. Sign up to wager on Saturday's games here using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, July 24

The Rays and Yankees are in a heated battle in the AL East, and both face tough three-game series this weekend. The Yankees, who sit two games back in the division, head to Citizens Bank Park to face the Phillies. The hosts are trying to make a run at the Braves in the NL East and now sit four games back. The Phillies have been at home since hosting the All-Star Game but have lost four of the six games against the Mets and Dodgers. New York is 3-3 since the break, with two games postponed. Right-hander Cam Schlittler (9-6, 2.20 ERA) is set to start for the Yankees against lefty Jesus Luzardo (9-4, 3.43). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is leaning toward New York, as the Yankees win as plus-money road underdogs in 46% of its simulations.

The Rays are 4-6 in their past 10 games but have the best home record in MLB at 35-15. The Guardians, who are one game behind the first-place White Sox in the AL Central, are 7-3 in their past 10. Tampa Bay was swept in four by the red-hot Red Sox coming out of the break, but then won three of four against the Blue Jays. Cleveland will send out lefty Joey Cantillo (8-5, 3.74 ERA) to face Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan (8-6, 3.16). The Rays took two of three meetings between the teams in Cleveland in late April. The SportsLine Projection Model has Over 7.5 runs hitting in 56.4% of its simulations. Wager on Yankees-Phillies, Guardians-Rays and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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