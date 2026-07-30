BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Mariners, Liberty-Aces, MLB on Thursday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending where they live. There are 10 games on the Thursday MLB schedule, plus three WNBA matchups, the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic and a lot more. Sign up to wager on Thursday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Thursday, July 30

The six MLB games on the evening schedule conclude with the Dodgers visiting the Mariners after the teams split the first two of the three-game set. Los Angeles is 7-4 since the All-Star break and has won its past two series, against the Phillies and Mets. The NL West leaders have the best record in the majors, while the Mariners are three games under .500 but are just 2.5 games out in the AL West. Seattle has lost six of its past eight games and will send Bryan Woo (7-7, 4.37 ERA) out to face fellow right-hander Roki Sasaki (4-5, 4.71). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is leaning slightly toward the Dodgers, who are winning in 59% of the model's simulations.

The top WNBA matchup Thursday night is a rematch of the Commissioner's Cup final and a potential finals preview as the Las Vegas Aces host the New York Liberty. It's a battle of multiple-time league MVPs, with Breanna Stewart leading the Liberty with 21.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and the Aces' A'ja Wilson leading the WNBA at 26.2 points per game. New York has won four in a row, including a 93-85 victory in Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup final behind 26 points from Sabrina Ionescu. That left Vegas 7-4 in its past 11 games. The Aces are 6.5-point favorites, as the Liberty are a league-worst 3-11 ATS on the road, and the Over/Under for total points is 182.5 at BetMGM. Wager on Dodgers-Mariners, WNBA and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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