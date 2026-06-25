BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, USA-Turkiye, on Thursday

There are six more matches on the schedule for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, June 25, headlined by the United States completing the group stage against Turkiye. Japan and Sweden face off in an important contest for both sides with regard to the knockout round at 7 p.m. ET. Japan are -115 money line favorites against Sweden, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Sports fans can wager on these games and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins, depending on the state they reside in. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Thursday's games:

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Best bets for Thursday, June 25

Sweden lost their goal differential advantage from the first match with a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of the Netherlands. A win over Japan would guarantee them a spot in the Round of 32, but a draw could be enough to give them a berth from the pool of third-place teams. Japan have looked incredible offensively despite some major injuries and would advance with a win or draw. A loss wouldn't be too damaging, unless Sweden explode for goals. SportsLine experts Jon Eimer and Brandt Sutton expect plenty of those, as both are playing Over 2.5 for this encounter.

USA have already clinched the group, so expect manager Mauricio Pochettino to heavily rotate his squad. Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are all likely to be left out of the lineup, while other key contributors like Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, Alex Freeman and Malik Tillman are probably going to be subbed off. Turkiye have been incredibly disappointing after entering the tournament on a hot streak and will play for nothing but pride here. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas is taking Turkiye double chance, as he doesn't see the Americans "coming out firing" in this game. Bet on Japan-Sweden, USA-Turkiye and more 2026 World Cup matches with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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