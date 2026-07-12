BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Argentina-Switzerland, World Cup, UFC 329 tonight

Sports fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins, depending on the state they live in, when they bet on Saturday's games. The World Cup quarterfinals conclude with Argentina battling Switzerland, along with UFC 329 action featuring Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway. Click here to get started at BetMGM Sportsbook using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Saturday, July 11

Argentina looked completely dazed after Egypt's second goal in the Round of 16 but Lionel Messi and Co. found some magic in those last 15 minutes to grab an improbable 3-2 victory. La Albicelese are unlikely to face an offensive onslaught from Switzerland, especially with Johan Manzambi expected to be sidelined. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is looking for a big day from Messi, backing him to score a goal and get off more than three shots. The Argentines are -140 favorites, with the Swiss at +425 and a 90-minute draw priced at +240. Bet on Argentina vs. Switzerland and more on Saturday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools to game responsibly, such as setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support on its platforms, along with contact information for helplines and other resources.