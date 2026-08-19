There are some huge games on Wednesday, and fans who want to try sports betting can grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets as a new user. The offer gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. There's another full 15-game MLB schedule and two WNBA matchups, including a Lynx vs. Valkyries showdown between the league's top two teams. Fans can also try futures betting on the 2026 NFL and college football seasons, among other events. Sign up here to wager on Wednesday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

To see the terms and conditions of both offers, head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page before you place any wagers at the best betting apps.

Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Toronto Blue Jays keep hanging around, as they sit just half a game off the final AL Wild-Card spot despite selling players like Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho at the trade deadline. They won the series opener with the AL East-leading Rays, 10-5, on Tuesday for their sixth victory in their past eight games. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has lost four of its past five and leads the second-place Yankees by five games. The Rays will try to get back to winning ways by sending out right-hander Drew Rasmussen (12-5, 2.78 ERA) to face veteran righty Max Scherzer (1-5, 6.59). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Toronto covering in 57% of its simulations.

Something has to give when the Golden State Valkries host the Minnesota Lynx in a 10 p.m. ET matchup on USA. The Lynx have the best record in the WNBA at 29-7 and have won four in a row and 14 of their past 15 games. The Valkyries sit second, three games back at 25-9, and have won six straight and 15 of their past 17. Minnesota has lost just two games away from home, while the Valkyries are 15-4 on their home floor. The Lynx are 2.5-point road favorites in BetMGM's latest WNBA odds, with the total for points scored set at 164.5. Bet on Blue Jays-Rays, Lynx-Valkyries and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.