It's another big day of MLB on Wednesday, and fans can try sports betting with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets. The offer gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. There are 15 games on the Wednesday MLB schedule, plus two WNBA games after the playoff field was finalized Tuesday night. According to the latest MLB odds at BetMGM, the Dodgers are -120 money line favorites on the road against the Braves. There's also the PGA's Tour Championship starting early Thursday and tons of futures betting options for NFL and college football at the best sportsbooks. Sign up here now to wager on Wednesday's top games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The NL East-leading Braves fired the opening salvo in their showdown with the NL West-leading Dodgers, winning Tuesday's opener of the three-game series, 4-3. That was just their fourth victory in their past 11 games, and now AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 6.23 ERA) will take the mound for Atlanta. The right-hander hasn't earned a decision in allowing nine runs over two starts (8 2/3 innings) since coming back from Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers are expected to go with righty Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.42 ERA). The teams are currently fighting for the second-best record in the NL behind the Brewers, who have a one-game lead over the Dodgers. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Braves covering the +1.5 run line in 70% of its simulations.

In the AL, several teams are streaking, with the Red Sox and Guardians both battling hard in their wild-card races. Cleveland has a one-game cushion as it holds the final wild-card spot and enters Wednesday afternoon's game with the Angels on a six-game win streak. Boston has won five in a row to move within 1.5 games of the Yankees for the top wild-card spot and takes on the Marlins on Wednesday. The Red Sox have to like their chances with Sonny Gray (16-3, 2.79 ERA) on the mound against fellow right-hander Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.37 ERA). The SportsLine model has Miami winning 43% of the time as plus-money underdogs and has a strong play on the total, with Over 7.5 hitting 62.9% of the time. Bet on Dodgers-Braves, Red Sox-Marlins and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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