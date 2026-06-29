BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Brazil-Japan, 2026 World Cup on Monday

World Cup 2026 knockout round action continues on Monday, June 29, with three games on the docket, headlined by Netherlands battling Morocco in the primetime slot at 9 p.m. ET. Sports fans looking to wager on this contest and more can do so using the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. This code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on their state of residence. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Monday's games:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Monday, June 29

Brazil and Japan get the party started in the Round of 32 on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. The Selecao have been bounced in the quarterfinal round in four of the last five World Cups, and they lost to Japan in a friendly in October 2025. Japan have done well to advance despite some key injuries ahead of the tournament, and they'll be without Takefusa Kubo once again on Monday. SportsLine experts Martin Green and Matt Severance are both backing Brazil, noting the Japanese have never won a World Cup knockout match in their country's history.

SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton believes Netherlands vs. Morocco could be the best game in the Round of 32, and he's backing plenty of goals for fans to take in. "The Netherlands have been prolific in the attacking third, scoring 10 goals in three games, but they've also conceded at least one goal in each match," he says. "Morocco are disciplined defensively, but I think the Atlas Lions will have a tough time keeping the Netherlands at bay, which is why I'm backing Over 2.5 goals." Morocco are hoping to make another deep run after reaching the semifinal round in 2022, while Netherlands hope to get back to a final for the first time since 2010. Bet on Brazil-Japan, Netherlands-Morocco and all World Cup games using the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users access to tools like setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures in order to game responsibly. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support on its platforms, along with contact information for helplines and other resources for users who need more assistance.