BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Canada-South Africa at 2026 World Cup on Sunday

Fans who want to wager on Sunday's games can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. The 2026 World Cup moves into the knockout stage with one match on Sunday. Canada vs. South Africa is set to kick off from Los Angeles at 3 p.m. ET. Sunday Night Baseball also features the Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry, and sports like golf and NASCAR are among the other sports betting options. According to the latest World Cup odds at BetMGM, Canada are -135 money line favorites, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Sunday's games:

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Best bets for Sunday, June 28

Canada and South Africa are both on unfamiliar ground in the knockout stage, and the Canucks are outside their home country for the first time at the 2026 World Cup. The match is set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with a 2-1 loss to Switzerland leaving the Canadians second in their group and having to take their show on the road. They beat Qatar 6-0 before that -- behind a hat trick from Jonathan David -- and star Alphonso Davies could start entering the mix as he recovers from injury. The South Africans beat South Korea 1-0 to finish second in their group. SportsLine experts Matt Severance and Brad Thomas are both backing Canada on the money line, with Thomas pointing out that advancing should relieve some pressure on the co-hosts. "Now they can play free," he says, "and I like them to win as the better team."

The Yankees remain in first place in the AL East, tied with the Rays, but the trip to Boston has been a tough one. They have been outscored 16-5 in the first three games and are on the brink of being swept at Fenway by the last-place Red Sox. They'll see if left-hander Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.70 ERA) can stop the slide, as he starts opposite Boston righty Sonny Gray (9-1, 2.95). The SportsLine Projection Model likes New York's chances of salvaging a victory, as it is backing the Yankees on the money line as plus-money underdogs. The model has a 'B rated play on the money line, as they win in 50% of its simulations.

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