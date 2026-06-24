BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Canada-Switzerland, 2026 World Cup on Wednesday

With a six-match schedule as the final round of the group stage kicks off at the 2026 World Cup, it's a great day to jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. The offer gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, with the offer available depending on the state they live in. Things get going in Group B at 3 p.m. ET with Switzerland vs. Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar. Scotland vs. Brazil and Morocco vs. Haiti then square off in Group C at 6 p.m., and Group A wraps things up at 9 p.m. ET with South Africa vs. Korea Republic and Czechia vs. Mexico. Brazil are heavy -325 favorites in the World Cup betting odds at BetMGM for their critical match with the Scots, with the Over/Under set at 2.5, with the Over favored at -125. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on today's games:

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Best bets for Wednesday, June 24

Brazil face a nervy and critical test on Wednesday when they take on Scotland, and Group C is far from decided. The Selecao and Morocco each have four points from a win and a draw, while the Scots are one point back after beating Haiti 1-0 in their opener. They lost by the same score to the Moroccans, while Brazil drew 1-1 with the Atlas Lions before beating Haiti 3-0 last week. Vinicius Junior scored in both matches for Brazil, and Matheus Cunha had two goals against the Haitians. SportsLine experts Brad Thomas and Martin Green both expect the South Americans to cruise, backing them -1.25 on an Asian handicap. That means you lose half your stake if Brazil wins by exactly one goal, and your wager is successful if they win by two or more.

There isn't as much drama in Group A, with Mexico having clinched first place and South Korea sitting on three points. The big question is how many top players will sit out for El Tri as they rest for the knockout rounds. That could give Czechia an edge as they try to rally, but they'll need help from South Africa -- whom they tied 1-1 last week -- to advance. Korea Republic will be the runners-up with a win or draw against the South Africans. Mexico are -109 favorites on the money line, but Thomas is expecting a low-scoring match and is backing Under 2.5 goals. South Korea are -160 favorites, which gives them a 61.5% probability of beating South Africa. Bet on Scotland-Brazil and other 2026 World Cup matches by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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