Fans who want to try sports betting and get in on the action Tuesday can grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets as a new user if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on where they live. A full 15-game MLB schedule is on tap, and Fire vs. Wings could settle the WNBA's final playoff spot as one of three games on Tuesday. Dallas is an 8.5-point favorite at BetMGM for fans who want to wager at the best sportsbooks, and the game total is 175.5 points. Sign up here now to wager on Tuesday's top games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For terms and conditions of both offers, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page before placing any wagers at any of the top sports betting apps.

Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

Two of the best teams in the NL square off in a three-game series starting Tuesday as the Braves host the Dodgers. Los Angeles sits at the top of the NL West, 9.5 games clear of the Padres, while the Braves have a 3.5-game lead over the second-place Phillies in the NL East. Atlanta has hit a rough patch -- similar to one the Dodgers just got out of -- as they are 3-7 in their past 10 games. L.A. is 7-3 over the same span. Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.72 ERA) is coming off the injured list to make his first start for the Dodgers since May and will be opposed by Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Atlanta covering the run line in 68% of its simulations.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Wings, but they can clinch the WNBA's final playoff spot with a victory against Portland on Tuesday. The Wings (22-16) are eighth in the league standings, while the Fire sit ninth but are 6.5 games behind. Dallas lost rookie Azzi Fudd, who was averaging 13.1 points and 1.7 steals (fifth in the league), to a knee injury that requires surgery. Paige Bueckers is pacing the team with 20.6 points per game while Jessica Shepard averages a double-double (14.2 points, 11.1 rebounds). Portland struggles in the paint and comes into this one as an 8.5-point underdog for spread betting, with Dallas listed as a -350 favorite for money line betting at BetMGM. Bet on Dodgers-Braves, Fire-Wings, and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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