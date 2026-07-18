BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for England vs. France in 2026 World Cup for Saturday

France and England will have to settle for a consolation match, but 2026 World Cup fans can cash in with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get ready for the final. The BetMGM promo code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. The England vs. France third-place match should be a fun one for fans and should be a satisfying appetizer for Sunday's Spain vs. Argentina final. Sign up to wager on Saturday's top games here using the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, July 18

France were the favorites to win the World Cup following the group stage, while England were looking to finally take the Cup "back home." Now, they both are relegated to playing in the third-place match after stunning losses. France were bottled up by pre-tournament favorite Spain, while Argentina pulled off an epic comeback to advance to Sunday's final. It could be a pretty wide-open affair with the pressure eased a bit and nothing of real consequence on the line.

Kylian Mbappe of France has a chance to claim the Golden Boot, as he is tied with Lionel Messi on eight goals, but the Argentina star holds the assists tiebreaker. Les Bleus outgoing manager Didier Deschamps is likely to field a strong starting 11 that includes the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise. On the other side, England boss Thomas Tuchel just might give players like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham some rest and turn to some younger players. Bet on France vs. England and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The Dodgers took the first game of the possible World Series preview between the Yankees and Dodgers on Friday night. Now, they play the second game of the three-game series. Both teams are dealing with injuries to their MVPs. L.A.'s Shohei Ohtani won't pitch in the series but should be the DH as he deals with a knee injury, and the Yankees' Aaron Judge has been out since June 5 with a fractured rib. The timetable for his return is unclear. Right-hander Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA) is expected to start for Los Angeles, and the Yankees will counter with lefty Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.15). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Dodgers winning in the majority of simulations. Bet on Dodgers vs. Yankees and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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