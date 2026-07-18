BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup third-place match, France vs. England

The 2026 World Cup third-place match is on Saturday night, and sports fans who claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. France and England both suffered semifinal exits this week and meet Saturday at 5 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens, Florida. France are listed at -104 at BetMGM to win in regulation, and England are the underdog at +260. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on England vs. France on Saturday:

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2026 World Cup France vs. England best bets

France fell to Spain on Tuesday and enter as the -104 moneyline favorite at BetMGM, while England, who lost to Argentina on Wednesday, arrive as the +260 underdog in regulation. France went 6-1 in World Cup play through the semifinal, with Kylian Mbappe finishing as one of the tournament's leading scorers with eight goals in the tournament. England went 4-1 and were powered by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have six goals each in the tournament. Bellingham scored four goals across England's final two knockout matches, and the two combined to make England one of the most productive attacking units in the field entering Saturday.

The over/under for the third-place match is set at 3.5 goals at BetMGM, with the Over at +126 and the Under at -157. With both squads having proven offensive output and key attackers who have been among the most active scorers in the tournament, Saturday's match has the potential to go well past regulation and produce a high-scoring result. Bet on the France vs. England World Cup third-place and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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