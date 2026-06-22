BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for France-Iraq, Norway-Senegal on Monday

Both France and Norway can clinch spots in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup when they take the pitch on Monday against Iraq and Senegal, respectively, and bettors can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on these games and more. The code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Monday's games:

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Best bets for Monday, June 22

France did not score a goal until more than an hour into its opening match, when Kylian Mbappe finally broke through Senegal's defense. The French then added two more goals for a much more convincing 3-1 final score. They'll need to be sharper Monday, even though Iraq come into this game off a 4-1 loss in the opener, as SportsLine expert Martin Green says Iraq "created loads of chances in that game, and they could test France's defense." Green is leaning to the Over on 3.5 goals.

Norway were a trendy pick to make noise at the 2026 World Cup, but they were not proven performers on the biggest stage in soccer. Erling Haaland made sure those who backed Norway had plenty to cheer about in the opener with a brace, and he'll be looking to do more damage against a Senegal side desperate for a result to keep their hopes for a knockout spot alive. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes Norway Draw No Bet, saying Senegal are the higher ranked side but "the Norwegians were dominant in WC qualifying and carried that over to their opener with a 4-1 rout of Iraq." Bet on France-Iraq, Norway-Senegal, and the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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