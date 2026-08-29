College football returns with Week 0 on Saturday, perfect for sports betting with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Remaining college football games today include NC State-Virginia, USC-San Jose State, and Memphis-UNLV. Sign up to wager on Saturday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

It might not be the most enticing showdown on the Week 0 slate, but the matchup between Memphis and UNLV could have some College Football Playoff implications. The Tigers were a CFP darkhorse a year ago, winning their first six games before losing at UAB and crashing for the rest of the season. It could be UNLV's turn to make a playoff push this season. Dan Mullen's group is a Mountain West contender and led the conference in points per game last year. Jackson Arnold is a question mark at quarterback, but star running back Jai'Den Thomas returns. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over on 56.5 hitting in 62% of simulations.

The Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans play the final NFL preseason game of 2026 and while neither team is expected to play its starters, there could be some interesting battles to watch for fans. The Bears are attempting to revamp their defense, but there could also be a competition at receiver given the injury history for Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. The Titans need help all over the field, but running back Nick Singleton could push Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears for carries. At BetMGM, Tennessee is a 2.5-point favorite, and the total is 37. Bet on college football, NFL preseason and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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