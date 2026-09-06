Anyone interested in college football betting should claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. Sunday sees the Apple Cup between in-state rivals Washington and Washington State, while Notre Dame hosts Wisconsin and Louisville visits Ole Miss. Sign up to wager on Sunday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Sept. 6

The longtime rivalry between Washington and Washington State has looked mighty different over the last two years with the Huskies now in the Big Ten. Rather than play during Rivalry Week at the end of November, this matchup has moved to September as part of each team's non-conference schedule, and this matchup kicks off the season for both the Huskies and Cougars. Washington is coming off a 9-4 season last year and is trying to move up the Big Ten hierarchy, while WSU went 7-6 a year ago and has a new head coach in former Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, who's the program's third leading man in as many years. The Cougars upset the Huskies in Seattle in 2024, but the Huskies got revenge with a blowout win in Pullman in 2025. Washington is favored by 23.5 points at home, per BetMGM odds, and the the Over/Under for total points scored is 50.5.

Notre Dame had a strong case to make the College Football Playoff last year, but the Fighting Irish were left out. The Irish went 10-2, with both losses coming in their first two games to CFP teams in Miami and Texas A&M. Notre Dame will try and get off to a faster start this year, beginning with a Week 1 matchup against Wisconsin. The Badgers had a dreadful 4-8 season in 2025, and Luke Fickell needs to get things turned around fast in Madison. An early upset over Notre Dame would certainly help his standing, but the Irish have a loaded roster and return CJ Carr under center after he was one of the nation's top quarterbacks a year ago. The Fighting Irish are 20.5-point favorites at BetMGM, and the total sits at 47.5. Place college football bets on Sunday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets:

Ole Miss was in all sorts of headlines late last season with head coach Lane Kiffin leaving Oxford for rival LSU, though that didn't stop new head coach Pete Golding from leading the Rebels to the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. The Rebels also got a win this offseason after star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was deemed eligible to return for 2026. Chambliss and Co. will look to make another deep CFP run, and their first test is against Louisville, which went 9-4 a year ago. The Cardinals are part of that second tier of teams in the ACC behind Miami that are looking to move up the standings in 2026. Ole Miss is a 6.5-point favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook. The total is 55.5. Wager on college football games on Sunday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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