BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for France-Morocco in World Cup 2026 on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup returns after a one-day break on Thursday, July 9, with France facing Morocco in a quarterfinal. Sports fans looking to wager on this game and more can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Thursday, July 9

France have been on fire in this World Cup and enter the quarterfinal round as the favorites to win the whole tournament. Morocco are looking to get back to the semifinal after making it there in 2022, where they lost to France. The Atlas Lions will be without rising star Ismael Saibari, which will further boost France's chances of advancing. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is taking Les Bleus to win this game, noting their attacking prowess and their unbeaten run in the last 12 competitive matches. Bet on France-Morocco with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Janson Junk (3-5, 4.80 ERA) takes the mound for the Miami Marlins as they go for their sixth win in a row on Thursday. The Seattle Mariners, who are in a heated battle at the top of the AL West division, counter with Bryce Miller (4-2, 1.71 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Marlins winning in 53% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. That's an "A" grade play. Bet on Mariners-Marlins and more MLB action on Thursday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools to game responsibly, such as setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support on its platforms, along with contact information for helplines and other resources.