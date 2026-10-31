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Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 31

Florida looked like it was going to make a CFP push in Year 1 under Jon Sumrall, but the Gators suffered losses to Missouri and South Carolina to throw cold water on those dreams. Sumrall can still bring fans joy if Florida can take down Georgia on Saturday in one of the SEC's traditional rivalry games. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have won five in a row in this matchup and eight of the last nine. Georgia has had some additional time off but lost to Auburn the last time the Bulldogs were on the field. They'll be looking to right the ship, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has them covering the 11.5-point spread in 59% of simulations.

One program that entered the season with high expectations was USC, and now the Trojans likely have to win out to make the playoff. Lincoln Riley's tenure with the Trojans has not gone as well as planned, but that can change on Saturday when they play the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State will be without quarterback Julian Sayin, but the SportsLine model still sees the Buckeyes covering the 6.5-point spread in 56% of simulations. Bet on Florida-Georgia, Ohio State-USC and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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