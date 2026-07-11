BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Norway-England, Argentina-Switzerland, World Cup

Sports fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins, depending on the state they live in, when they bet on Saturday's games. There are two World Cup quarterfinals on the docket with Norway facing England and Argentina battling Switzerland, along with MLB, Wimbledon, WNBA, NBA Summer League and UFC 329 action. Click here to get started at BetMGM Sportsbook using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, July 11

England scored a historic 3-2 victory against Mexico at Estadio Azteca, the first defeat El Tri suffered in a World Cup match in that stadium. The Three Lions did so despite being down a man, and they won't have Jarell Quansah for this match against Norway. That could be a problem as they'll need all hands on deck to contain Erling Haaland, who only needs one moment to make his impact on the game. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Three Lions to win, while Brandt Sutton is on Over 2.5 goals. "While [Erling] Haaland may steal this himself, England is the better overall club," Severance says. Bet on England-Norway at the World Cup with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Argentina looked completely dazed after Egypt's second goal in the Round of 16 but Lionel Messi and Co. found some magic in those last 15 minutes to grab an improbable 3-2 victory. La Albicelese are unlikely to face an offensive onslaught from Switzerland, especially with Johan Manzambi expected to be sidelined. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is looking for a big day from Messi, backing him to score a goal and get off more than three shots. The Argentines are -145 favorites, with the Swiss at +450 and a 90-minute draw priced at +250. Bet on Argentina vs. Switzerland and more on Saturday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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