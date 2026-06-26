BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Norway-France, Uruguay-Spain, World Cup on Friday

The penultimate day of the 2026 World Cup group stage is Friday, June 26, and fans can wager on the games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. It gives new users $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer depends on the state the user resides in. The top World Cup 2026 matches Friday include Erling Haaland and Norway facing France and Kylian Mbappe at 3 p.m. ET, plus Spain and Belgium in action with some work remaining to secure a spot in the knockout round. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Friday's games:

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Best bets for Friday, June 26

The World Cup 2026 has been a goal lover's paradise, and all the superstars have shown up from the start. Two of them will take center stage in a Group I match as Norway and France battle to finish atop the table. Both are on six points with victories in their first two games, and Mbappe and Haaland each scored twice in both matches. They are in the running for the Golden Boot, which Mbappe won in 2022. A draw would give France the group, as they have outscored their opponents 6-1 while the Norwegians won their two by a 7-3 margin. Les Bleus are -175 favorites in the latest Norway vs. France odds, with Norway at +410 and a draw priced at +360.

Spain and Belgium can't afford to let up in their group stage finales on Friday. La Roja are at the top of Group H with four points, but their opponent Uruguay and surprising Cape Verde have two points each. There's a scenario where all three advance, but locking up the automatic bid with a top-two finish is the goal. Spain are -202 favorites against Uruguay, while Cape Verde are +162 on the money line with Saudi Arabia at +166. Both Group H matches kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

Belgium are tied with Iran on two points, with Egypt sitting atop Group G with four. It would seem that the Belgians have the edge in the race to advance, as they face New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament. They are massive -613 favorites, with the Kiwis +1450 underdogs. Iran has been one of the surprise teams of the tournament, but the Egyptians are +142 favorites with the Iranians priced at +274. It's expected to be a physical battle, and the Over/Under for total goals set at just 1.5. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Friday's games:

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