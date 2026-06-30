BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets on Norway-Ivory Coast, Mexico-Ecuador, 2026 World Cup

It has been a thrilling 2026 World Cup knockout round so far, and fans looking to wager on Tuesday's matches can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets. The code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Tuesday's games:

There are three more 2026 World Cup matches set for Tuesday, leading with Norway vs. Ivory Coast at 1 p.m. ET, followed by France vs. Sweden at 5 p.m. The action wraps up with Mexico vs. Ecuador at 9 p.m., with the Mexicans +123 favorites and the Over/Under for total goals scored is 1.5.

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Best bets for Tuesday, June 30

Oddsmakers are expecting the nightcap to be a tight one, with the total set at 1.5 goals and both teams plus-money on the money line, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance agrees. He likes Mexico, but with the expected small margin he is taking some juice to back a Draw No Bet play. "Ecuador is a terrific defensive club but can struggle to score," Severance says, and he's going with DNB so "if it's a scoreless regulation draw, which would not shock, I'm not punished." The Mexicans will have a massive home-field advantage at Estadio Azteca and outscored their foes 6-0 in the group stage. Ecuador went 1-1-1 and were even on goal differential (2-2) in Group E but closed it out with a victory against Germany.

France are the favorites to win the World Cup, and there is good reason. They beat all three group-stage opponents by at least two goals, outscoring them 10-2, and Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are both sitting on four goals. Dembele had a hat trick in the 4-1 victory against Norway. Sweden opened with a 5-1 victory against Tunisia but lost by the same score to the Netherlands. A 1-1 draw with Japan pushed them through. SportsLine expert Martin Green expects the French to win easily, backing them -1.5 on the spread. "Les Bleus could run riot against this leaky Swedish defense," he says.

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