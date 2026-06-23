BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Panama-Croatia, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

Another loaded slate is underway on Tuesday at the 2026 World Cup, and with drama set to unfold, bettors need to jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. The code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The action rolls on when Croatia battles Panama at 7 p.m. ET. Another intriguing match is Colombia vs. DR Congo at 10 p.m. ET, where the South Americans are -180 favorites in the latest World Cup betting odds at BetMGM. The over/under for DR Congo vs. Colombia is 2.5, with the Under favored at -145. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on today's games:

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Best bets for Tuesday, June 23

After another brilliant day for the three top scorers at the 2026 World Cup, it's Kane's turn to shine. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland all had two goals Monday after combining for seven in the first round of group-stage matches. Kane had a brace in his first game, and now he will try to put on another show against Ghana. The Three Lions are -550 favorites in the BetMGM World Cup odds, and SportsLine expert Brad Thomas is backing them at -1.5 on the spread. "If Ghana have as many defensive issues against England as they did against Panama, they are in for a long night," Thomas says. Ghana beat Panama 1-0 last week, while England cruised past Croatia 4-2.

Panama face Croatia in the other Group L match at 7 p.m. ET, with both desperately seeking points. Croatia are -205 favorites at BetMGM, and SportsLine expert Jon Eimer likes the Over at 2.5 goals. He expects Croatia to cruise if they play like they did against the Three Lions, saying they "should be able to run this score up against a fragile Panama back line." DR Congo fought to a surprising 1-1 draw with Portugal last Wednesday, while Colombia cruised past Uzbekistan 3-1. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5, and the BetMGM odds show Under 2.5 goals favored at -145. Bet on England-Ghana and other 2026 World Cup matches by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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