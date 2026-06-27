BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Portugal-Colombia, Algeria-Austria on Saturday

Sports fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live, when wagering on Saturday's World Cup games and more. It's the last day of the group stage at the 2026 World Cup with Colombia facing Portugal for Group K supremacy while Algeria take on Austria for a spot in the knockout round. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Saturday's games:

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Best bets for Saturday, June 27

Portugal had to settle for a draw in their opening match but bounced back in a big way with a 5-0 win against Uzbekistan. The European heavyweights are still going to need all three points to finish at the top of Group K when they take on Colombia, who won both of their group games. Colombia did lose their two friendlies before the World Cup, but has been one of the best international sides over the last two years. Still, Portugal are slight +105 favorites on the 90-minute money line.

Austria got a 3-1 win over Jordan, which is important in the context of their final group stage match against Algeria. Algeria only managed two goals in their win over Jordan, so they'll have to take all three points to top Austria and make the Round of 32. Meanwhile, the European side only needs a draw to qualify for the knockout stage. Austria and Algeria are both +240 on the 90-minute money line, suggesting this will be a close encounter.

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