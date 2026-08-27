The sports betting landscape gets busier as the weekend approaches, and Thursday is a great time to grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets. The offer gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. In addition to a seven-game MLB slate and two games in the WNBA, there are four NFL preseason games as teams wrap up preparations for the 2026 NFL regular season. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at BetMGM, the Raiders are favored by three points at home against the 49ers, a game which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up here now to wager Thursday with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

The NL East-leading Braves have broken out of a little funk in style, and now they go for the three-game sweep of the NL West-leading Dodgers. Atlanta won 6-5 on Wednesday on a walk-off single by Ha-Seong Kim with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. That followed a 4-3 victory in Tuesday's series opener at Truist Park in Atlanta. An excellent pitching matchup is on tap, with Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61 ERA) scheduled to face Atlanta lefty Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA). Despite that, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing a play on the low total. It has Over 6.5 runs hitting in 69.9% of the model simulations for a B grade.

This week is the final time for NFL teams to get a good look before making roster cuts, and teams typically don't use their starters much in the final preseason game. But when the 49ers visit the Raiders on Thursday night, top overall pick Fernando Mendoza could get some more work as he gets ready to back up Kirk Cousins to start the regular season. Mendoza has completed just 53.3% of his 15 passes, throwing for 86 yards with one touchdown and one interception in pretty light work this preseason. Las Vegas is a 3-point home favorite in the 49ers vs. Raiders odds at BetMGM, and the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Bet on Dodgers-Braves, NFL preseason, WNBA and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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