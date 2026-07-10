BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Spain-Belgium at World Cup, MLB and more on Friday

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals continue on Friday with Lamine Yamal and Spain facing Romelu Lukaku and Belgium at 3 p.m. ET and new bettors can get in on the action with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. The offer gives users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. There's also a packed MLB slate and three WNBA games to bet on. Click here to get started at BetMGM Sportsbook using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, July 10

Spain enter this match with a perfect defensive record, having conceded zero goals at the 2026 World Cup. That could change as Belgium is possibly the most offensively competent team Spain has faced yet. Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia made a big change in the Round of 32 when he pulled both Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne early in the second half against Senegal. It seemed to unlock something in the team, who have scored seven goals since then. Doku came off the bench in the 4-1 win over the United States while De Buyne never touched the pitch. Spain are -175 favorites in regulation against Belgium on Friday, and they are -350 to advance. Spain are still one of the big favorites to win it all, and three SportsLine experts are backing them on Friday. Bet on Spain-Belgium at the World Cup with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are mired in seasons to forget and should be sellers at the trade deadline. One of the players expected to be flipped is Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (10-1, 2.61 ERA) who gets the ball when the two beleaguered ballclubs open a weekend series tonight. He'll be opposed by promising rookie Nolan McLean (6-5, 3.73). New York is a -150 home favorite, with Boston at +125. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting 67.6% of the time. Bet on Mets vs. Red Sox and more MLB action on Friday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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