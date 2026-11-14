Fans who sign up with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. The offer available depends on the state they live in. Friday features a three-game college football slate, including unbeaten UCLA hosting Illinois in a primetime Big Ten matchup. Sign up to wager on Wednesday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Nov. 13

UCLA has had a storybook start to 2026 with a 9-0 record in Bob Chesney's first year in Los Angeles. The Bruins are rolling behind an elite defense and potent run game led by Wayne Knight, and they have a huge test on Friday with Illinois coming to town. It hasn't been pretty, but the Fighting Illini keep winning. They've won four in a row entering Friday, three of which have been by one score. Illinois also played last Friday, so Bret Bielema's squad is on regular rest while UCLA played last Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, sees value backing the Illini, who win in 31% of simulations as a +310 underdog.

Over in the Big 12, Deion Sanders' Colorado team needs a big win. The Buffaloes are just 3-6 on the year and have just one Big 12 win. They have a tough task Friday with Houston coming to town. The Cougars are 7-2 overall and are 4-2 in Big 12 play, so they still have a chance at making the conference title game. Sanders' squad has largely been able to keep things close of late, but the model has Houston covering 60% of the time as 7.5-point favorites. Bet on college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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