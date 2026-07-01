BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets on USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2026 World Cup

The USMNT are back on the pitch for a knockout-round match on Wednesday at the 2026 World Cup, and fans who want to wager on the match can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets. The code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. Team USA faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in prime time at 8 p.m. ET, and England vs. DR Congo (Noon ET) and Senegal vs. Belgium (4 p.m.) also are set for Wednesday, July 1. The USMNT are -250 favorites at BetMGM, with Bosnia +625 and a 90-minute draw priced at +380. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Wednesday's games:

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Best bets for Wednesday, July 1

The United States men's national team will see on Thursday whether giving their players a break (and losing the match) will cost them any momentum in the knockout rounds. The Americans soared to consecutive victories to kick things off and clinch the group early. Team USA beat Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before manager Mauricio Pochettino sat many key players for the 3-2 loss to Turkiye. The good news was that star Christian Pulisic came on to prove he is ready to go after a calf injury kept him out of the second match. SportsLine expert Martin Green expects the rest to help. "Their star players will now be fresh for this game against Bosnia and Herzegovina," he says, so he is taking Team USA against the spread.

Belgium are the world's 10th-ranked team, but their run in the group stage wasn't terribly impressive. The star-studded Belgians drew 1-1 with Egypt and 0-0 with Iran before demolishing New Zealand. They ran roughshod over the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, winning 5-1 in part thanks to two goals from Leandro Trossard. Belgium don't have a true focal point in attack with Romelu Lukaku limited, but he still has made an impact off the bench and scored in the group-stage finale. SportsLine experts Martin Green and Brad Thomas are both backing Over 2.5 goals. "Both sides have really struggled defensively, and that opens the door for goals," Thomas says.

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