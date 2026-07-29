BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Yankees-White Sox, MLB and WNBA on Wednesday

Sports fans will want to jump on the the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS when they wager on Wednesday. New users who sign up with the BetMGM promo code get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The Wednesday MLB schedule features 16 games, the MLS All-Star Game is on tap and there are two WNBA matchups. Sign up to wager on Wednesday's games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, July 29

The New York Yankees are looking for a third straight win against the White Sox as they chase the Rays in the AL East. New York has won the first two games of the series and now sits 1.5 games behind Tampa Bay. Chicago still sits atop the AL Central, though its lead is also just 1.5 games. The White Sox won't be excited to see Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.07 ERA). The AL Cy Young favorite comes off a game where he allowed three hits and struck out 12 in a 1-0 victory against Philadelphia. The White Sox will be counting on surprising righty Davis Martin (9-5, 3.49 ERA). Despite Schlittler coming in hot, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on its Chicago money-line play. The White Sox are winning in 55% of the model's simulations as plus-money underdogs.

One of the two WNBA matchups Wednesday pits two teams fighting to stay in the heart of the playoff race when the Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream. The Wings (18-9) are fourth in the overall standings, while Atlanta (16-10) is sixth. The Wings have won seven of their past eight games. Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and Jessica Shepard had 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for Dallas in a 101-97 victory against Portland last Wednesday before the break. With Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd also in the mix, Dallas has a strong lineup that is still gelling. The Dream have won four of their past five following a five-game losing streak, led by Allisha Gray (19.1 ppg), Rhyne Howard (17.6) and Angel Reese (11.5 rpg). The Dream have won five of the past six meetings and are 1.5-point road favorites, while the over/under for total points is 181.5.

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