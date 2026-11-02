Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season wraps up with an intriguing NFC clash between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and bettors wanting to wager on this matchup can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over your first 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Seattle is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Seahawks NFL odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 46.5. Sign up to bet on Bears vs. Seahawks NFL Week 8 Monday Night Football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Bears vs. Seahawks MNF

The Bears are riding a two-game winning streak after taking down New England last Thursday. Chicago has won each of its last two games since Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury, and he has led the Bears to 31 and 30 points over those two games as he's been nearly flawless finding Luther Burden III and other top pass catchers. The Bears are in a tight NFC North race and are chasing Minnesota, which entered Week 8 as the NFL's last unbeaten squad.

Chicago's offense is its strength, and that unit will be tested heavily against a Seahawks defense that's feeling awfully good entering Week 8. The Seahawks dominated Kansas City 20-3 on Sunday Night Football in Week 7, keeping the Chiefs out of the end zone and the red zone in one of the team's worst showings with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Star running back Kenneth Walker III had a homecoming to forget with just 36 yards on 14 carries. The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak, with Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominating the Chiefs' secondary. Seattle will get a boost in the running game this week with Zach Charbonnet due back. Chicago leans on its run game, which is notable as Seattle hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in nearly two years. Ben Johnson vs. Mike Macdonald will be a fun chess match to follow all night long.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks winning outright 71% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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