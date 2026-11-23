The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over your first 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. We're nearly wrapped up with Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. The action concludes with the Washington Commanders hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of legendary Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow on Monday Night Football. Sign up to bet on Bengals vs. Commanders NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Bengals vs. Commanders MNF

The last two Heisman winners from LSU will try to get a victory on Monday, with Daniels leading the Commanders and Burrow leading the Bengals.

Starting with the Bengals, they're looking like maybe the team to beat in the AFC, while Burrow is the MVP front-runner. Cincy's offense is elite even without a run game as Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins lead the charge. The defense, which was an issue in recent years, is quietly having an excellent season. At 7-2, the Bengals are first in the AFC North and are in contention for the conference's No. 1 seed.

As for the Commanders, it's been another trying season. Injuries have played a big role in this team's struggles since making the 2024 NFC Championship Game, but at 3-5-1, Washington still has an outside chance of contending in the NFC East. Daniels has 12 total touchdowns to two interceptions this year and has largely played well when healthy, and the Commanders will need a big game from him if they want to pull off an upset.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Commanders upsetting the Bengals in 45% of simulations at plus money. Bet on Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 11 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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