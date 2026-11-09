The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over your first 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. An exciting week of football concludes with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings hosting the 6-1 Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 9. Buffalo is a 3-point road favorite in the latest Bills vs. Vikings NFL odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 45. Sign up to bet on Bills vs. Vikings NFL Week 9 Monday Night Football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Bills vs. Vikings MNF

This is an intriguing matchup. It pits the NFL's best offense against the league's best defense. It also pits one of the league's worst offenses against one of the league's worst defenses. Something's got to give, right?

The Bills are averaging 33.3 points per game -- tops in the league. But the Vikings are allowing just 13.3 points per game. Buffalo is fresh off a blowout of Baltimore while Minnesota finally lost a game, falling to 19-15 to Detroit. How Josh Allen and Co. handle Brian Flores' blitz-heavy attack will be very fun to watch.

But when the Vikings have the ball, it's a far different story. They score just 20.0 points per game, which is sixth-worst in the NFL. The Bills' defense has been bad this year, giving up the eighth-most points per game at 25.9, and that number is skewed after giving up just 10 to a Baltimore team that lost its two top quarterbacks in the first half last week. Before that, the Bills gave up 28.5 points per game. Buffalo has allowed 29+ points five times. Kyler Murray is out for Minnesota as well, so Carson Wentz will get the start.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Vikings winning 49% of the time at plus money at home. Bet on Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 9 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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