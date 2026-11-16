The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over your first 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season wraps up with an AFC tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers are still seeking their first win of 2026, while the Ravens are 4-5 after dropping four straight as quarterback injuries have piled up. Baltimore is a 4.5-point home favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens NFL odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 38.5. Sign up to bet on Chargers vs. Ravens NFL Week 10 Monday Night Football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Chargers vs. Ravens MNF

This is a game many had circled when the schedule first came out. It's still an intriguing matchup, but not for the reasons you'd expect.

Los Angeles is the NFL's lone winless team. At 0-8, it's been a disaster for the Chargers with Justin Herbert leading an offense that's one of the worst in football. L.A. has scored no more than 23 points in a game this year, and the Chargers have scored 17 or less six times in eight games. The Chargers have not made any major moves on the coaching staff just yet, and the team only traded linebacker Daiyan Henley ahead of the trade deadline. With one more loss, Jim Harbaugh would have his first-ever sub-.500 season as an NFL head coach.

The Ravens started off 4-1 and everything seemed to be fine. But Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury that led to his absence, and he then broke his thumb immediately upon his return. Backup Tyler Huntley also got hurt, and the team lost last week with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano starting. The team will now turn to veteran Jacoby Brissett to stop the bleeding. Brissett has 10 touchdowns to seven picks this year and was benched in Arizona before being traded to Baltimore.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chargers netting their first win of the year in 36% of simulations. Bet on Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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