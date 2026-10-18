The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on your state. Use your bonus bets on NFL games today like Packers vs. Cowboys and Chargers vs. Chiefs. According to the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, Kansas City is favored by 7.5 points at home against Los Angeles. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for NFL Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs return from a bye week hoping to keep their undefeated record intact, and they'll face a reeling Chargers side still searching for its first win of 2026. Los Angeles is once again facing injuries on the offensive line, and the defense has clearly been impacted by Jesse Minter's departure. Andy Reid is one of the best coaches after a bye week and the Chiefs win this game in 79% of SportsLine simulations, though the Chargers are such big underdogs that they offer more betting value, even at this clip. Bet on Panthers-Eagles, Chiefs-Chargers and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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