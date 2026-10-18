The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on your state. The Cowboys and Packers will meet on Sunday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for NFL Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys come into their Sunday Night Football matchup in completely opposite mindsets. The Cowboys (2-3) lost to the previously winless Buccaneers last week, while the Packers (3-2) blew out NFC North rival Chicago 31-7. Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense have been inconsistent, but the Dallas defense has been one of the league's worst (again). The Cowboys lost 24-16 to Tampa Bay, which started a rookie quarterback with Baker Mayfield out injured. The Bucs rushed for 245 yards behind Bucky Irving's 165. Green Bay has had trouble moving the ball on the ground, but that Dallas defense is why the SportsLine model has Green Bay winning 61% of the time, earning the pick an 'A' grade. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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