NFL Week 7 wraps up with an NFC East tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, and bettors can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Dallas is a 4.5-point road favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 44.5. Sign up to bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Cowboys vs. Eagles MNF

The Eagles are hurting. Not only are they losers of four straight after a 2-0 start to 2026, but they will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of 2026 due to blood clots. Hurts played Week 5 in London despite dealing with a blood clot in his leg and not getting any sleep due to the issue, but he will now miss the rest of 2026 as the Eagles search for answers without him. Tanner McKee started Week 6 and threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in Philly's loss to Carolina. The NFC East is wide open, so even a McKee-led offense could guide Philadelphia to the postseason. But the team has to start scoring more points.

On the other side, the Cowboys' offense is still very good overall -- though it's not as good as it was last year -- but the defense remains suspect. Dallas has allowed the eighth-most points per game in the NFL and ranks 11th in scoring offense. The defense was actually fine in Week 6, giving up 23 points to Green Bay, but the Cowboys had a season-low 13 points scored, giving them just 29 over the last two weeks.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Dallas covering as a 4.5-point favorite in the majority of simulations. Bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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