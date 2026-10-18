The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on your state. Use your bonus bets on NFL games today like Packers vs. Cowboys and Bills vs. Raiders. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is inactive against Cleveland. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for NFL Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18

Two playoff teams from 2025 battle in Week 6 with the Carolina Panthers facing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers look like one of the league's most improved offensive units, but their defense has been shoddy, especially since they are down both of their starting cornerbacks. Philadelphia's offense is in disarray, and injuries to Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith have only made things worse. Barkley is out for Sunday but Smith will be back. Further complicating matters is quarterback Jalen Hurts being ruled out after doctors detected a blood clot. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Carolina winning in 56% of simulations.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs return from a bye week hoping to keep their undefeated record intact, and they'll face a reeling Chargers side still searching for its first win of 2026. Los Angeles is once again facing injuries on the offensive line, and the defense has clearly been impacted by Jesse Minter's departure. Andy Reid is one of the best coaches after a bye week and the Chiefs win this game in 79% of SportsLine simulations, though the Chargers are such big underdogs that they offer more betting value, even at this clip. Bet on Panthers-Eagles, Chiefs-Chargers and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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