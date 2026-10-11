NFL Week 5 continues with Sunday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons. Those who wish to bet on Ravens vs. Falcons can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Sign up to wager on Ravens vs. Falcons NFL Week 5 SNF using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Ravens vs. Falcons SNF

The Ravens had a lapse at home in Week 2 against the Saints but have largely looked like contenders outside of that loss. They'll likely have to make do without Lamar Jackson for this encounter as he left the Week 4 contest against the Titans with an ankle injury. Jackson could miss multiple games, though he hasn't been placed on IR yet. Tyler Huntley, who showed a spark with Baltimore over the last few years when thrust into action, is set to take over as the starter. Baltimore's defense has slipped a bit of late, and the challenge continues against a Falcons team that has been rejuvenated by the return of Michael Penix Jr.

Penix is back as the starter and it has helped Atlanta explode offensively. The Falcons have scored 80 points over their last two games, with Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson doing most of the damage on the ground. With Penix opening up the passing game, defenses can't load up the box against Atlanta's talented running backs. Atlanta's defense has also stepped up, creating pressure on opposing passers and starting to force turnovers.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, like the Ravens cover the spread as underdogs in 54% of simulations. Baltimore wins in 46% of simulations as a plus-money underdog to bring value, and Over 43.5 hits in 64% of simulations. Bet on Ravens vs. Falcons NFL Week 5 Sunday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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