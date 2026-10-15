Two Super Bowl contenders square off in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season as the Seattle Seahawks travel on a short week to face the Denver Broncos. If you're looking to make a wager on Seahawks vs. Broncos, use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Bet on Seahawks vs. Broncos with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Seahawks vs. Broncos on TNF

Seattle's defense has once again been among the best in the league, though the Seahawks did give up 32 points to the 49ers in a Week 5 loss. Sam Darnold has returned at quarterback, but the skill positions are in a bit of disarray. Running back Jadarian Price is sidelined, and Zach Charbonnet is not set to return yet, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked up an ankle injury in Sunday's loss. If the skill group is operating at less than 100%, a Denver defense that has slipped a bit might be able to put together a strong performance on a short week.

The Broncos looked lost offensively for most of the first four weeks, outside of two halves. Nix was out of sorts, and Sean Payton eventually took over play-calling duties from Davis Webb. Things didn't look smooth in Week 5 against the Chargers, though Denver was able to get a win. Even with Payton at the helm, an offense that is averaging 19.4 points per game is unlikely to suddenly explode against one of the league's most talented defenses.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing defense here as Under 40.5 hits in 53% of simulations. It's also backing the Broncos as plus-money underdogs since they win in 46% of simulations. Bet on Seahawks vs. Broncos with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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