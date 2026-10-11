There are 13 games on the NFL schedule for Week 5 on Sunday, with the league's most storied rivalry being featured when the Bears and Packers square off. There are plenty of intriguing matchups on the schedule and sports fans can wager on them with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See our BetMGM bonus code review page for a full list of the terms and conditions of both offers at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for NFL Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 11

All eyes might be on the Bears and Packers, but it's the Vikings with a 4-0 mark in the NFC North heading into a Week 5 contest against the Saints. New Orleans is coming off a brutal showing at home against the Falcons on the 20th anniversary of the reopening of the Superdome. Tyler Shough has been airing the ball out a lot this season, but it hasn't led to much success yet as the Saints are 1-3. The Vikings haven't done much offensively, but Brian Flores' defense is allowing just 12.8 points per game and is fifth in yards allowed. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Minnesota winning on the road in 64% of simulations.

Two of the league's best teams square off in the Pacific Northwest as the San Francisco 49ers bring a perfect 4-0 to Lumen Field to face the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks come into this game off a win over the Chargers, while San Francisco overcame the Broncos in Week 4. These two NFC West squads matched up in Week 18 last year with Seattle winning, and the Seahawks blew out the 49ers in the playoffs. The SportsLine model doesn't see a blowout here, but it does have Seattle covering the spread as a favorite in 61% of simulations. Bet on Vikings-Saints, 49ers-Seahawks and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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