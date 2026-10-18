The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. Your state of residence determines which offer you are eligible for. Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season starts to wind down with a high-stakes showdown on Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Sign up to wager on Cowboys vs. Packers NFL Week 6 SNF using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Cowboys vs. Packers

Dallas is coming off some extended rest after playing on Thursday in Week 5, but the Cowboys looked out of sorts in a loss to the previously winless Buccaneers. Dak Prescott missed some throws, CeeDee Lamb picked up a quad injury and Dallas' defense committed several bad penalties in key spots. The Cowboys will need to figure out their defense against a Packers team that looked to be in sync against the Bears in Week 5, connecting on several deep passes while also opening up the run game. Dallas' offense will hope the additional rest will mean a return to form, as it was averaging more than 30 points per game prior to Week 5.

Green Bay had some underwhelming performances to begin the year, but a win over the Bears in dominant fashion will quiet some of the noise surrounding the team. Micah Parsons will not return to face his former squad, but Green Bay's defense finally created some impact plays in the win over Chicago. On offense, Christian Watson has become one of the league's most explosive receivers and the Packers might've gotten something going in the run game with MarShawn Lloyd.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Packers winning in 62% of simulations for an "A" grade. The model leans towards a lot of points being scored, with Over 53.5 hitting in 50% of simulations. Bet on Cowboys vs. Packers NFL Week 6 Sunday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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